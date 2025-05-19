Catholic World News

Emphasizing love and unity, Leo XIV installed as 267th Pope

May 19, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received the papal pallium and the fisherman’s ring on May 18 at the Mass for the beginning of his Petrine ministry (booklet, video), ten days after his surprise election by the members of the College of Cardinals on the conclave’s second day.

An estimated 200,000 people filled St. Peter’s Square for the Mass, which began in the basilica with the chanting of Christ’s words instituting the ministry of St. Peter and his successors (Matthew 16:18-19).

In his homily, the 267th Pope spoke about the “intense emotions” of recent weeks, surrounding the death of Pope Francis, the meetings of the cardinals, and his own election.

“I was chosen, without any merit of my own, and now, with fear and trembling, I come to you as a brother, who desires to be the servant of your faith and your joy, walking with you on the path of God’s love, for he wants us all to be united in one family,” he said.

“Love and unity: these are the two dimensions of the mission entrusted to Peter by Jesus,” the Pontiff emphasized, as he noted that Peter was

entrusted with the task of “loving more” and giving his life for the flock. The ministry of Peter is distinguished precisely by this self-sacrificing love, because the Church of Rome presides in charity and its true authority is the charity of Christ. It is never a question of capturing others by force, by religious propaganda or by means of power. Instead, it is always and only a question of loving as Jesus did.

“I would like that our first great desire be for a united Church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” Pope Leo continued. He explained:

In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalizes the poorest. For our part, we want to be a small leaven of unity, communion and fraternity within the world. We want to say to the world, with humility and joy: Look to Christ! Come closer to him! Welcome his word that enlightens and consoles! Listen to his offer of love and become his one family: in the one Christ, we are one ... This is the missionary spirit that must animate us; not closing ourselves off in our small groups, nor feeling superior to the world. We are called to offer God’s love to everyone, in order to achieve that unity which does not cancel out differences but values the personal history of each person and the social and religious culture of every people. Brothers and sisters, this is the hour for love!

“With the light and the strength of the Holy Spirit, let us build a Church founded on God’s love, a sign of unity, a missionary Church that opens its arms to the world, proclaims the word, allows itself to be made ‘restless’ by history, and becomes a leaven of harmony for humanity,” Pope Leo concluded. “Together, as one people, as brothers and sisters, let us walk towards God and love one another.”

