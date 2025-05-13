Catholic World News

Jubilee of Bands culminates in outdoor Mass

May 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Jubilee of Bands and Popular Entertainment, part of the 2025 jubilee year, culminated in an outdoor Mass in Piazza Cavour on May 11.

“In the Scriptures, it’s not so much about the growing number of believers but about spreading the word of God,” preached Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization. “And it is our mission to spread it.”

The jubilee pilgrims then paraded to St. Peter’s Square for Pope Leo’s first Regina Caeli address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!