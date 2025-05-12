Catholic World News

In 1st Regina Caeli address, Pope Leo recalls Good Shepherd Sunday, calls for peace

May 12, 2025

In his first Regina Caeli address (video), delivered on May 11, Pope Leo XIV recalled that the day was Good Shepherd Sunday and the World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

The Pope departed from custom in delivering the address from the Loggia of Benedictions of St. Peter’s Basilica, the site of Urbi et Orbi blessings, rather than from the Angelus window of the Apostolic Palace.

“In the Gospel, Jesus says that he knows his sheep and that they listen to his voice and follow him (cf. Jn 10:27),” Pope Leo said to the estimated 100,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Indeed, as Pope Saint Gregory the Great teaches, people ‘respond to the love of those who love them’ (Homily 14:3-6).”

“Today brothers and sisters, I therefore have the joy of praying with you and all the People of God for vocations, especially those to the priesthood and consecrated life,” he continued. “The Church has such a great need for them! It is important that young men and women on their vocational journey find acceptance, listening and encouragement in their communities, and that they can look up to credible models of generous dedication to God and to their brothers and sisters” [emphasis in original].

After praying the Regina Caeli—and singing the beginning of the prayer—the Pontiff spoke about peace.

“The immense tragedy of the Second World War ended 80 years ago, on 8 May, after having claimed 60 million victims,” he said. “In today’s dramatic scenario of a piecemeal third world war, as Pope Francis stated many times, I too address the world’s leaders, repeating the ever-timely appeal: Never again war!’“

He continued:

I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people. May everything possible be done to reach an authentic, just and lasting peace, as soon as possible. Let all the prisoners be freed and the children return to their own families. I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip: may there be an immediate ceasefire! Let humanitarian aid be provided to the stricken civil population, and let all the hostages be freed. On the other hand, I have welcomed with satisfaction the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and I hope that through the upcoming negotiations, a lasting accord may be reached soon. But how many other conflicts there are in the world! I entrust this heartfelt appeal to the Queen of Peace, so that she may present it to the Lord Jesus to obtain for us the miracle of peace.

Pope Leo concluded by wishing a happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and a happy Sunday to everyone.

