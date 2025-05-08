Catholic World News

Over 13,000 pilgrims expected for Jubilee of Bands

May 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Over 13,000 pilgrims from over 90 nations are expected in Rome for the Jubilee of Bands and Popular Entertainment, which will take place from May 10-11 as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

The event is “dedicated to military, institutional, amateur, folk, village, sports, school and college bands, as well as all categories related to popular entertainment,” Vatican News reported. Early in the evening of May 10, over 100 bands will perform in 31 squares in Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!