USCCB publishes ‘Life Matters: Reproductive Technologies’

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Secretariat for Pro-Life Activities has published “Life Matters: Reproductive Technologies,” a bulletin insert on IVF.

“Among the most painful and distressing experiences a husband and wife can encounter is the heartache and worry that arise when they find themselves with serious difficulties having children,” the Secretariat states. “Although IVF is seen by many as an answer, it is harmful, unethical, and a grave violation of Church teaching and principles. This article gives an overview explaining why.”

The publication of the document follows the publication by the USCCB, in recent weeks, of a statement against IVF, a note for clergy on addressing IVF, a Catholic primer on IVF, and a parish leader kit on IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies.

