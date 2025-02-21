Catholic World News

IVF destroys human life, USCCB committee chairmen warn following Trump executive order

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to President Donald Trump’s executive order promising support for IVF, the chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities and Committee for Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth warned that IVF destroys human life.

“As pastors, we see the suffering of so many couples experiencing infertility and know their deep desire to have children is both good and admirable; yet the Administration’s push for IVF, which ends countless human lives and treats persons like property, cannot be the answer,” said Bishop Danield Thomas and Bishop Robert Barron.

“The IVF industry treats human beings like products and freezes or kills millions of children who are not selected for transfer to a womb or do not survive,” they continued, as they called for support for alternative “restorative reproductive medicine that can help ethically treat often-overlooked root causes of infertility. However, we will strongly oppose any policy that expands destruction of human life, or forces others to subsidize the cost.”

