USCCB publishes Catholic primer on IVF

February 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities has published a three-page “Catholic Primer on In Vitro Fertilization.”

The primer addresses eight questions, including “What is IVF?”, “Why is IVF wrong?”, and “Are there any acceptable medical treatments for couples struggling with infertility?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

