USCCB issues note for clergy on addressing IVF

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Secretariat for Pro-Life Activities has published “Notes for Clergy: Addressing IVF with the Flock.”

The two-page document was published before the publication of the Trump executive order promising support for IVF.

