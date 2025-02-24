Catholic World News

USCCB publishes parish leader kit on IVF, other assisted reproductive technologies

February 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities has published an eight-page parish leader kit on IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies.

The publication of the document follows the publication, in recent weeks, of a statement against IVF, a note for clergy on addressing IVF, and a Catholic primer on IVF.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

