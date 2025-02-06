Catholic World News

French prosecutors won’t investigate Abbé Pierre abuse allegations, possible cover-up

February 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the statute of limitations, the Paris prosecutor’s office has declined to investigate abuse allegations against Abbé Pierre (1912-2007), as well as any cover-up.

Last month, Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the French bishops’ conference, asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate a possible cover-up of sexual abuse committed by the French priest. In September, the bishops’ conference opened its archives on the priest to historians and journalists, following serious new charges of sexual abuse.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1938, Abbé Pierre took part in the French resistance against the Nazis during World War II and was a member of the French parliament from 1945 to 1951. Known for his ministry to the poor and homeless, he became a beloved figure in France. He was also a critic of Catholic teaching on sexual morality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!