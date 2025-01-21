Catholic World News

French bishops seek Abbé Pierre cover-up probe

January 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the French bishops’ conference, has asked the prosecutor’s office in Paris to investigate a possible cover-up of sexual abuse committed by Abbé Pierre (1912-2007).

In September, the bishops’ conference opened its archives on the priest to historians and journalists, following serious new charges of sexual abuse.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1938, Abbé Pierre took part in the French resistance against the Nazis during World War II and was a member of the French parliament from 1945 to 1951. Known for his ministry to the poor and homeless, he became a beloved figure in France. He was also a critic of Catholic teaching on sexual morality.

