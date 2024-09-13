Catholic World News

French bishops open archive on Abbé Pierre

September 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Radio France Internationale

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops’ conference has opened its archives on Abbé Pierre (1912-2007) to historians and journalists, following serious new charges of sexual abuse.

Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, the president of the episcopal conference, said that French cardinals “took note of the behavior” of the priest and sent him to Switzerland in the 1950s for a “psychiatric stay.”

Ordained to the priesthood in 1938, Abbé Pierre took part in the French resistance against the Nazis during World War II and was a member of the French parliament from 1945 to 1951. Known for his ministry to the poor and homeless, he became a beloved figure in France. He was also a critic of Catholic teaching on sexual morality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!