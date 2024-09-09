Catholic World News

New charges against Abbé Pierre, founder of Emmaus Movement

September 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Emmaus Movement has disclosed that serious new charges of sexual abuse have been lodged against the group’s founder, the late Abbé Pierre. As a result the movement plans to remove the founder’s name from its foundation and close a memorial dedicated to him.

Abbé Pierre, beloved in France as a leading figure in the Resistance during World War II, founded the Emmaus Movement in 1949. After his death in 2007, several reports emerged that he had sexually exploited young members. The movement has now received 17 similar reports, leaders acknowledged.

