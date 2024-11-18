Catholic World News
Recap of US bishops’ fall meeting
November 18, 2024
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has compiled a detailed summary of actions taken during its recent fall meeting in Baltimore.
For additional coverage, see:
- US bishops gather for annual meeting
- Nuncio, USCCB president reflect on Eucharistic congress, synodality, duty to proclaim Gospel
- US bishops select treasurer, committee chairmen
- US bishops vote in favor of beatification causes of Minnesota nun, Pennsylvania laywoman
