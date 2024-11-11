Catholic World News

US bishops gather for annual meeting

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has gathered in Baltimore this week for an annual meeting.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the USCCB president, and Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio in Washington, spoke at the opening session on Monday, November 11.

During the meeting the USCCB members will elect a new treasurer and chairmen for five USCCB committees.

