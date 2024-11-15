Catholic World News

US bishops vote in favor of beatification causes of Minnesota nun, Pennsylvania laywoman

November 15, 2024

The bishops of the United States have voted to support the causes of beatification and canonization of Sister Annella Zervas, OSB (1900-1926) and Dr. Gertrude Barber (1911-2000).

Sister Zervas entered the convent of the Benedictine Sisters in St. Joseph, Minnesota, at the age of 15. Known for her devotion to the Holy Eucharist, she became an “apostle of suffering” in her final illness, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Barber, who worked in Erie, Pennsylvania, devoted much of her educational career to assisting students with intellectual disabilities.

The bishops affirmed Zervas’s cause in a 206-11 vote, with seven abstentions. They affirmed Barber’s cause in a 205-6 vote, with 19 abstentions.

