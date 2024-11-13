Catholic World News

Nuncio, USCCB president reflect on Eucharistic congress, synodality, duty to proclaim Gospel

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ fall meeting began in Baltimore on November 12 with addresses by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, and Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the bishops’ conference.

Cardinal Pierre spoke of the importance of devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Archbishop Broglio encourage his brother bishops to heal societal divisions and proclaim the Gospel faithfully.

“We are charged to preach the truth that sets everyone free,” he said. “We must be undaunted and eager to proclaim that truth in love with all of the means at our disposal.”

