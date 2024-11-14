Catholic World News

US bishops select treasurer, committee chairmen

November 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: At their fall meeting in Baltimore, the US bishops elected Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis as treasurer-elect of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, as well as the chairman-elect of the Committee on Budget and Finance.

Archbishop Hebda defeated Bishop David Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, in a 156-84 vote. In 2017, Bishop Malloy banned the celebration of Mass ad orientem, as well as the celebration of Mass in the extraordinary form, in his diocese without his permission.

The bishops also selected five other chairmen-elect; they will assume the leadership of their committees after a year:

Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, as chairman-elect of the Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life

Auxiliary Bishop Michael Woost of Cleveland as chairman-elect of the Committee on Divine Worship

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville as chairman-elect of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development

Bishop Edward Burns of Dallas as chairman-elect of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth

Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, Texas, as chairman-elect of the Committee on Migration

The editors of The Pillar offered an overview of the candidates prior to the election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!