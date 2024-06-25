Catholic World News

Strong Vatican emphasis on AI continues as dicastery announces conference

June 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication has announced that it will hold a one-day conference on AI on June 27. The conference’s theme is “The algorithm at the service of man: Communicating in the age of artificial intelligence.”

The conference continues an extraordinarily strong Vatican focus on AI in recent weeks. The Pope delivered an address on AI to the G7 summit on June 14; a Vatican foundation held a conference on AI on June 20-22; Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, spoke about AI in talks on June 19 and June 22; and Pope Francis again spoke about AI on June 22.

