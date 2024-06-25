Catholic World News

Pope on AI: Welcome its benefits to humanity, but mitigate its risks

June 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that “the basic question” about artificial intelligence is “what is AI for? Does it serve to satisfy the needs of humanity, to improve the well-being and integral development of people, or does it serve to enrich and increase the already high power of a few technological giants despite the dangers it poses to humanity?

The Pope made his remarks in an Italian-language address to participants in a Vatican foundation’s conference on AI. A week earlier, he delivered a wide-ranging address on AI at the G7 summit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!