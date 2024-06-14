Catholic World News

Vatican foundation announces conference on AI

June 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Foundation Centesimus Annus

CWN Editor's Note: The Foundation Centesimus Annus – Pro Pontifice has announced an upcoming conference on “Generative artificial intelligence and technocratic paradigm: how to promote the wellbeing of humanity, care for nature and a world of peace.”

The conference will conclude on June 22 with an audience with Pope Francis—affording the Pontiff an opportunity to expand on his reflections on AI, a week after his remarks on the topic to President Biden and other G7 leaders—and an address by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State.

The foundation is named after named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 social encyclical.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!