Cardinal Parolin warns against credulous faith in technology, ‘delirium of self-sufficiency’

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the “Festival of the Whole Human” in Rome, the Vatican’s Secretary of State warned against a credulous faith in technology and a “growing identification of man with the works he produces.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that man is “losing an overall vision of himself, capable of unifying all human beings, without distinctions of sex, age, race, or social condition.” Referring to AI, he said that “there is a need for a real defense of humanity; a barrier to that intelligence that man himself has created.”

A “neo-individualism ... which exalts and absolutizes the principle of self-determination of the individual” has led to “a pseudo-humanism that essentially comes to theorize a freedom without responsibilities and rights without corresponding duties, fundamentally inspired by the model of the Prometheus-man who, harnessed by his own delirium of self-sufficiency, nevertheless ends up finding himself irremediably alone.”

