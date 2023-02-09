Catholic World News

St. Louis archdiocese proposes 88 pastorates as part of downsizing plan

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In January 2022, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski of St. Louis announced forthcoming changes that he described as the “most sweeping” in archdiocesan history. The plan envisions a radical downsizing from the current 178 parishes.



The final plan will be announced on Pentecost Sunday.

