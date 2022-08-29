Catholic World News

St. Louis archdiocese continues planning to reduce 178 parishes to about 100 parishes

August 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CWN Editor's Note: In the 1920 census, St. Louis was the sixth-largest city in the nation; it now ranks 70th. The number of diocesan and religious priests in the archdiocese fell from 1,105 in 1966 to 547 in 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!