St. Louis Catholics react to call for ‘most sweeping’ change in archdiocese’s history

January 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We will assess every aspect of our Archdiocese and make the necessary adjustments to our ministries and supporting structures to reflect the needs of our communities for the next century,” Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski wrote (p. 3) in announcing an initiative called All Things New. “We anticipate that these adjustments will be the most sweeping changes that the Archdiocese has witnessed in its history.”



“The model that fulfilled its mission in growing and evangelizing the Church during the last century has become archaic,” he added.

