St. Louis archdiocese plans radical downsizing
November 02, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Louis, Missouri, is planning a radical reduction in the number of active parishes, slashing the number from the current 178 to as low as 71.
The reorganization plan is entitled “All Things New.”
