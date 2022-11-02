Catholic World News

St. Louis archdiocese plans radical downsizing

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Louis, Missouri, is planning a radical reduction in the number of active parishes, slashing the number from the current 178 to as low as 71.



The reorganization plan is entitled “All Things New.”

