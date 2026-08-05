Catholic World News

Military leader tells bishops there is religious freedom in Myanmar

August 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Eleven Media/ANN

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar’s president told a delegation of bishops today that “all religions are allowed to practice freely in Myanmar and there is no discrimination based on religion,” according to a report from Myanmar-based Eleven Media.

President Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in a 2021 coup d’état, made his comments amid what the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom describes as “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.”

Last month, the military regime bombed the village where Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, S.D.B., of Yangon was born. Eleven Media, which operates amid severe press restrictions, reported:

Cardinal Charles Bo, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, expressed his joy and pride at the opportunity to meet with the President and his recognition of his efforts to fulfill his duties as a state despite the challenges.



He also expressed his gratitude for the land provided for the construction of a Catholic church in Naypyidaw and wished the President and all the people of Myanmar peace and prosperity.

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