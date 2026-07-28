Catholic World News

Myanmar regime bombs village of Cardinal Bo’s birth

July 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on Mizzima News Media

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar’s military regime bombed the village in which Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, S.D.B., of Yangon was born.

“The attack is part of a broader pattern of military aerial bombardment across Sagaing Region, one of the areas hit hardest by junta airstrikes since the military seized power in a February 2021 coup,” reported Mizzima News Media, founded by Myanmar pro-democracy activists. “Local sources said no fighting had taken place in Monhla in the recent period before the attack.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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