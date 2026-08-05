Catholic World News

Cardinal Koovakad highlights convergences, differences between Christianity, Confucianism

August 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a Confucian-Christian colloquium in South Korea, the prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue discussed points of convergence and distinctions between the two religions.

The colloquium’s theme is “Dialogue on the Contribution of Christianity and Confucianism to an Ideal Society: The New Heaven, the New Earth, and Datong (Great Unity).” In his August 4 address at Sogang University in Seoul, Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad accordingly discussed how both religions have “profoundly shaped the moral, cultural and social development of societies and continue to inspire lives of virtue and service to the common good,” according to Vatican News’s paraphrase of his remarks.

Cardinal Koovakad said that “for Christianity, the renewal of humanity and creation is rooted in God’s redeeming action through Christ,” according to Vatican News. “For Confucianism, by contrast, harmony arises not from divine redemption but from the moral cultivation of the individual, the guidance of virtuous rulers, education through ritual practice, and the ethical ordering of human relationships.”

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