Catholic World News

Dicastery to host Confucian-Christian dialogue in South Korea

July 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, in conjunction with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea and two universities, is organizing a Confucian-Christian colloquium in South Korea—the first such event to take place there, according to UCA News.

The title of the event, which will take place on August 4-5 at Sogang University in Seoul, is “Dialogue on the Contribution of Christianity and Confucianism to an Ideal Society: New Heaven, New Earth, and Great Unity.” The event follows a similar dialogue that took place in Taiwan in 2024.

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