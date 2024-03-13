Catholic World News

Vatican engages Confucians, Taoists in interfaith dialogue

March 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue has organized meetings with Confucian and Taoist scholars in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

“Christians Fostering Dialogue with Confucians: Guidelines and Prospects” took place in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on March 7-8. The 3rd Christian-Taoist Dialogue began in Hong Kong on March 11.

