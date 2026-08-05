Catholic World News

Be a network, not a bureaucracy, Vatican prefect tells SIGNIS

August 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Communication encouraged the World Catholic Association for Communication (SIGNIS) to be a network rather than a bureaucracy.

“SIGNIS should not be an ecclesiastic bureaucracy, but a network of people, a network of professionals sharing the same faith,” Paolo Ruffini said in a video message to participants in SIGNIS World Congress 2026, which is taking place in Kigali, Rwanda. “This should be a place where relationships of trust are established, true information is shared, and good projects are designed.”

Ruffini’s successor, Maria Montserrat (Montse) Alvarado, will assume office on November 1.

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