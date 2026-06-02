Catholic World News

Pope Leo names EWTN News president as prefect of Dicastery for Communication

June 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV today named Maria Montserrat (Montse) Alvarado, the president and chief operating officer of EWTN News, as prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

From 2009 to 2023, Alvarado worked for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, where she served as vice president and executive director. She is a graduate of Florida International University and George Washington University.

Alvarado will succeed Paolo Ruffini, the layman who has led the dicastery since 2018, on November 1.

Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, states that the dicastery “oversees the entire communications network of the Apostolic See and, with structural unity and respecting the relative operational characteristics, unifies the Holy See’s activities in the area of communication” (Art. 183).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!