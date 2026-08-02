Catholic World News

Pope prays for Ceuta, renews prayer for peace

August 02, 2026

At the conclusion his midday Angelus address today, Pope Leo XIV prayed for Ceuta, days after 60,000 migrants from Morocco entered the Spanish city.

“I am following with concern the alarming situation in Ceuta, praying to God that, through the intercession of Our Lady of Africa, solutions may be found to bring peace, stability and justice,” Pope Leo said.

“Let us continue to pray for peace, that wars may cease throughout the world and diplomatic solutions to conflicts may be found,” the Pontiff added. “Let us remember all the victims of hostilities, especially the weakest and most defenseless: children, the elderly and the sick. May the Lord comfort those who suffer and bless the work of those who bring aid and consolation.”

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