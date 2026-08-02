Catholic World News

Pope prays for Ceuta, renews prayer for peace

August 02, 2026

At the conclusion his midday Angelus address today, Pope Leo XIV prayed for Ceuta, days after 60,000 migrants from Morocco entered the Spanish city.

“I am following with concern the alarming situation in Ceuta, praying to God that, through the intercession of Our Lady of Africa, solutions may be found to bring peace, stability and justice,” Pope Leo said.

“Let us continue to pray for peace, that wars may cease throughout the world and diplomatic solutions to conflicts may be found,” the Pontiff added. “Let us remember all the victims of hostilities, especially the weakest and most defenseless: children, the elderly and the sick. May the Lord comfort those who suffer and bless the work of those who bring aid and consolation.”

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

 
Further information:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon3 August
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Monday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates the Martyrs of the Spanish Civil War who were clergy, religious, and laypersons executed during the Spanish Civil War, in a period known as the Red Terror. It is estimated that in the course of the Red Terror 6,832 members of the Catholic clergy were…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: