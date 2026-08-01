Catholic World News

Spanish diocese pledges to assist civil authorities as 60,000 migrants enter city

August 01, 2026

An estimated 60,000 migrants from Morocco entered Ceuta, a Spanish city of 84,000, in a 24-hour period, leading the local diocese to express “deep concern” and offer its assistance to civil authorities.

“We express our deep concern at the gravity of the events and at the particular vulnerability of so many people who are affected by this reality,” the Diocese of Cádiz and Ceuta said in a July 30 statement. “As a Diocesan Church, we reiterate our full willingness to collaborate with civil institutions and with the competent bodies, putting at their service the human and material resources at our disposal.”

“We thank in advance the generosity of the faithful and of all people of good will, and we invite Christian communities to intensify their prayers for those who suffer, for those who have the responsibility of managing this situation and for all those who work to build paths of peace, justice and hope,” the statement concluded.

The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent article in its July 31 edition to the crisis. The article’s author, Stefano Leszczynski, concluded:

As the number of arrivals and casualties continues to rise, the question remains: what common response can Europe offer to a crisis that, beyond its political dimension, bears the faces of thousands of fleeing people and represents dozens of lives lost at sea?

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