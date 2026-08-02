Catholic World News

‘Christ truly satisfies humanity’s hunger,’ Pope tells pilgrims

August 02, 2026

Reflecting on the Gospel reading at Mass today (Matthew 14:13-21), Pope Leo XIV said that “the account of the multiplication of the loaves shows us that the encounter with the Lord is a nourishing experience.”

“In the desert, that is, when we are in need, Christ is the bread of life,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday Angelus address (video). “With him, our needs are abundantly me.”

The Pope continued:

Dear friends, Christ truly satisfies humanity’s hunger, our hunger for truth and life. His gesture teaches us that nothing is discarded when it is shared. Hoarding and waste, on the contrary, are two sides of the same evil: greed. This spiritual sickness numbs the senses, which become intoxicated with wealth, to the point of making people forget those who weep from hunger and cry out from thirst. And so, in the face of an opulence that reeks of decay, we find the outstretched hands of those who have no nourishment, the burned homes of those who have no peace.

“In this miracle of charity, we recognize the characteristic actions of Jesus, which find their culmination in the Last Supper, for it was then that the Son of God gave us his very life as our brother in humanity,” Pope Leo added, concluding

As we savor the grace of the Eucharist, let us commit ourselves to bearing witness to its beauty in our daily actions, beginning with blessing meals at the table with family and friends. In Jesus’ company, even vacations can become a time of fraternal serenity, if we reach out to our neighbors in need. Let us therefore ask the Virgin Mary, our loving Mother, to help us grow in charity, so that no one may lack their daily bread.

The Pope then recited, in Latin, the Angelus, the Minor Doxology (three times), and the prayer for the faithful departed, before imparting his blessing.

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