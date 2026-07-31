Catholic World News

Pope to meet with Italian priests

July 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferenza Episcopale Italiana

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Episcopal Conference announced that Pope Leo XIV will address Italian priests during a prayer vigil on December 11 and then meet with them again on December 12.

The meeting will commemorate the first anniversary of the Pope’s apostolic letter on fidelity and the priesthood, A Fidelity that Generates the Future.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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