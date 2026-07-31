Catholic World News

Report: Indonesian soldiers enter church during Mass, cause panic

July 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on Human Rights Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: Indonesian soldiers entered a church in Intan Jaya Regency during Sunday Mass on July 26, causing “fear and panic,” according to a report from the organization Human Rights Monitor.

“The reported incident occurred amid an intensified military operation and repeated armed violence affecting Catholic communities in Intan Jaya Regency,” according to the report. “On 29 June 2026, a vehicle carrying a priest, nuns, parishioners and workers reportedly came under fire.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri31 July
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Priest

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Today is the Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556). In the year 1521 a cannon ball fractured the left leg of Captain Ignatius Loyola, the future founder of the Jesuits. While he was convalescing, Ignatius read about Christ and His saints and thus turned wholly to God. He then undertook to equip…

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