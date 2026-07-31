Catholic World News

Priests, religious demand international investigation into Sri Lanka mass graves

July 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on Tamil Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: Priests and religious in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, took part in a peaceful demonstration on July 30 to demand an international investigation into the Chemmani mass graves.

The graves date to 1995-96, when the army retook control of an area held by rebels during the Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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