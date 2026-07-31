Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights religious sisters’ work against human trafficking

July 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: On July 30, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, L’Osservatore Romano devoted five articles to human trafficking. Four of the articles highlighted the work of religious sisters against human trafficking.

“This grave human rights violation currently affects over 50 million people worldwide,” the newspaper reported in an unsigned introductory article. “Data released by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reveal a criminal enterprise linked to exploitation that is worth $236 billion annually.”

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