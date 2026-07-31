Catholic World News

Pope to celebrate 4 public Masses in August

July 31, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, announced that Pope Leo XIV will celebrate four public Masses in August.

The Pontiff will celebrate Mass in Assisi on August 6, in Rimini on August 22, and at different churches in Castel Gandolfo on August 15 and 29.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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