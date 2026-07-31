Catholic World News

Pope to celebrate 4 public Masses in August

July 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, announced that Pope Leo XIV will celebrate four public Masses in August.

The Pontiff will celebrate Mass in Assisi on August 6, in Rimini on August 22, and at different churches in Castel Gandolfo on August 15 and 29.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri31 July
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Priest

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Today is the Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556). In the year 1521 a cannon ball fractured the left leg of Captain Ignatius Loyola, the future founder of the Jesuits. While he was convalescing, Ignatius read about Christ and His saints and thus turned wholly to God. He then undertook to equip…

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