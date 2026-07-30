Catholic World News

Pope says he hopes to visit United States soon

July 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on NBC News

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief exchange with an NBC News reporter following last evening’s concert in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo said that “nothing is set in stone yet, but I certainly hope to be there [in the United States] soon.”

The Pontiff also reflected on being the first American pope and spoke briefly about his ancestry, which includes slaves and slave owners.

Pope Leo also spoke with Telemundo and said that “we must recognize that we can all truly participate in a society that loves peace, seeks peace, and accepts one another despite our differences. If we all work for peace, we can overcome so many situations that cause conflict and hatred.”

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