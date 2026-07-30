Catholic World News

Let the beauty of music lead you to God, Pope tells young choir members

July 30, 2026

Pope Leo XIV encouraged young choir members to let music’s beauty lead them to God.

Addressing singers from Uganda, the Holy Land, and Italy who were taking part in “Canticle of Peace,” a concert last evening at Borgo Laudato Si’ in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo said:

My dear young friends, as you were singing, did you notice how music drew all of us into an experience of something new, something that was greater than any one of us alone could create? This is the experience of beauty. It opens before us a new horizon, and it awakens within us the desire to go out to meet that horizon. When we set out toward it, we discover not simply something, but Someone. We encounter God our Creator. Just as we can follow a stream back to its source, the beauty of music invites us to encounter the one who is beauty itself.

“In this regard, continue to cultivate the gifts that God has given you, and allow them to lead you towards him,” the Pope continued. “He is everything we are looking for in life, the one who alone can quell our restless hearts. Remember that you have been made for great things, and that this world is not enough to quench your thirst for meaning and happiness.”

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