Catholic World News

Pope to host concert for peace with children from crisis-affected countries

July 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Laudato Si’ Center for Higher Education and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation announced that Pope Leo will return to Castel Gandolfo on July 29 to host a concert for peace.

A choir of 164 young people from crisis-affected countries will sing at the event, entitled “Canticle of Peace.” The event is among the commemorations taking place during the Year of Saint Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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