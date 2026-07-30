Catholic World News

Police detain Polish suspect in Medjugorje vandalism

July 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Police in Bosnia and Herzegovina detained a Polish suspect following vandalism at the Marian pilgrimage site of Medjugorje.

A vandal, or vandals, defaced a statute of the Blessed Virgin Mary and set fire to an outdoor altar there.

In 2024, Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith granted cautious approval to Medjugorje devotions in its Note About the Spiritual Experience Connected with Medjugorje.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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