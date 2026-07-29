Catholic World News

In Medjugorje, vandals deface Marian statue, site fire to outdoor altar

July 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Vandals defaced a statute of the Blessed Virgin Mary and set fire to an outdoor altar at the pilgrimage site of Medjugorje, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Medjugorje parish office asked the faithful to respond “with prayer, fasting, and forgiveness. We pray for the conversion of the hearts of those who committed this act, that the Lord may touch them with His grace and lead them on the path of goodness.”

In 2024, Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith granted cautious approval to Medjugorje devotions in its Note About the Spiritual Experience Connected with Medjugorje.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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