Catholic World News

French president pays tribute to Father Jacques Hamel, condemns Islamic terrorism

July 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the Servant of God Jacques Hamel (1930-2016).

“Ten years ago today, he was cowardly murdered by two Islamist terrorists—targeted because he embodied the rejection of hatred, as well as fraternity and hope,” President Macron said on July 26. “His memory places a duty upon us. It compels us to tirelessly defend the freedom of conscience that the Republic guarantees and protects.”

“In the face of Islamist terrorism, France remains united,” the president added. “True to its foundational values. Resolute not to yield anything to those who seek to divide us.”

The nation’s bishops also commemorated the tenth anniversary of the priest’s slaying.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!