Catholic World News

French bishops commemorate 10th anniversary of Father Hamel’s slaying

July 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Église catholique en France

CWN Editor's Note: French bishops commemorated the tenth anniversary of the slaying of the Servant of God Jacques Hamel (1930-2016) by Islamist terrorists as he celebrated Mass in his parish in Normandy.

The commemorations culminated in a July 26 Mass in Father Hamel’s parish in Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray (video); the celebrant was Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, France, president of the French episcopal conference.

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