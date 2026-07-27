Catholic World News

Sedevacantist bishop illicitly consecrated in Scotland

July 27, 2026

Father Michael Mary Sim of the Transalpine Redemptorists was illicitly consecrated a bishop on July 25 on the Scottish island of Papa Stronsay.

The consecrating bishop was Bishop Pierre Roy; the co-consecrating bishops were Bishops Rodrigo Ribeiro da Silva and Fernando Altamira. All three are sedevacantists who trace their episcopal lineage to Archbishop Pierre Martin Ngô Đình Thục.

The Transalpine Redemptorists, a traditionalist community founded in 1988, reconciled with the Holy See in 2008 but adopted a sedevacantist position in May. They are distinct from the Redemptorists founded by St. Alphonsus Liguori.

In a July 18 pastoral letter, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, O.S.B., of Aberdeen warned that the episcopal consecration without a pontifical mandate “constitutes an act of schism and will place those engaged in it outside the Catholic Church.”

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