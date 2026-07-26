Catholic World News

Pope expresses closeness to wildfire victims, recalls World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

July 26, 2026

At the conclusion of today’s Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV expressed closeness to the victims of European wildfires and recalled the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

“As devastating wildfires affect the various regions of France and Spain, I express my closeness to all those who have been affected and invite everyone to pray for them and for the emergency personnel engaged in relief efforts,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in Liberty Square in Castel Gandolfo.

The Pope added:

Today we celebrate the Sixth World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, whose theme is taken from the words of the Prophet Isaiah: “I will never forget you” (Is 49:15). Together, let us give thanks to the Lord for the gift that the elderly are to the Church and society. Let us also commit ourselves to respecting and valuing the precious role they play, and to ensuring that they always receive the care, attention and assistance they deserve.

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